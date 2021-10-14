Quarantine to be scrapped in NSW from November

Quarantine will be a thing of the past in NSW from November.

Premier Dominic Perrottet says domestic and international travellers won't have to isolate upon arrival in the Australian state.

Travellers from around the world will need to be fully vaccinated and test negative for Covid-19 on departure and arrival.

NSW is the first state in the country, working with the Commonwealth, to announce it will open up to travellers from overseas and scrap quarantine rules.

"For double vaccinated people around the world, Sydney (and) NSW is open for business," Perrottet said on Friday.

"We want people back."

The premier also confirmed restrictions will ease further across NSW from Monday, a week after the first phase of the state's exit from lockdown began, but Sydneysiders will be unable to travel to the regions.

NSW will hit 80 per cent double-dose vaccination coverage, likely by Saturday, which will prompt changes to a raft of restrictions.

The number of guests at weddings and funerals will be unlimited and up to 20 household visitors will be able allowed.

NSW Deputy Premier Paul Toole confirmed the decision to delay travel to the regions until November 1 had been taken because of the risk to communities where vaccination rates lag behind the cities.

Delaying regional travel was necessary to protect communities from a virus outbreak because only 36 per cent of regional local government areas have populations where 80 per cent are double vaccinated against Covid-19.

"We have to make sure that there is a balance between protecting communities and opening up," Toole said.

Some 399 new local Covid-19 cases were diagnosed in NSW in the 24 hours to 8pm on Thursday.

NSW Health said there had been four more Covid-19 deaths in the same period and one new case of Covid-19 that was acquired overseas.

