WHO: Global Covid-19 cases decline, Europe deaths rise

he World Health Organization says the number of global coronavirus cases fell in the last week, continuing a downward trend that began in late August.

(Source: Breakfast)

In its latest weekly assessment of the pandemic published on Wednesday, the UN health agency says there were about 2.8 million new cases and 46,000 confirmed deaths in the last week, a drop of 7 percent and 10 percent respectively.

Europe reported a seven percent rise in cases, while all other world regions reported a decrease.

WHO says Europe also had the biggest rise in deaths in the previous week, with 11 percent more Covid-19 deaths.

WHO says the highest numbers of new cases in Europe were reported in Britain, Turkey and Russia.

The biggest drops in cases came in Africa and the Western Pacific, where case numbers fell by 32 percent and 27 percent, respectively.

Deaths in both regions fell by more than a third.

