Former Titan Ash Taylor to trial with Warriors

Gold Coast playmaker Ash Taylor has been given a chance to revive his NRL career at the Warriors after signing a train and trial deal.

Ash Taylor. (Source: Photosport)

The 26-year-old has struggled to find consistent form at the Titans in recent years after making an early impact in his first season in 2016, when he was Dally M rookie of the year.

Taylor will join the Warriors when they start their 2022 NRL preseason in Queensland next month, looking to earn a contract for 2022.

Taylor was released by the Titans following 114 appearances, playing in 16 games in 2021.

"Ash has backed himself to recapture his best form with the chance of a one-year contract with us," Warriors recruitment manager Peter O'Sullivan told their club website.

"He has some very achievable targets set for him and is looking forward to joining the squad next month."

Warriors coach Nathan Brown was confident Taylor would make the most of his opportunity.

"Ash has had some challenges during his career but we all know what he's capable of and he also brings plenty of experience," Brown said.

"It's exciting having him on board and looking to prove himself during the preseason.

"He'll provide a different dynamic and we think the change of club could be just what he needs."

