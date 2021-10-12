Owen Wilson has never met his three-year-old daughter

Owen Wilson has still not met his daughter.

Actor Owen Wilson. (Source: Bang Showbiz)

The 'Wedding Crashers' star's former partner Varunie Vonsvirates celebrated their daughter Lyla's third birthday over the weekend but the 52-year-old actor - who also has Ford, 10, with his ex-girlfriend, Jade Duell and Finn, seven, with personal trainer Caroline Lindqvist - wasn't there to mark the milestone as he has no contact with the tot.

Varunie told DailyMail.com: "He has never met her unfortunately."

The 37-year-old beauty previously explained how Owen "helps financially" with Lyla's upbringing but is "not involved at all" in her life.

She said in 2019: "Owen has never met Lyla. Never. He helps financially but it's never been about that.

"Lyla needs a father. It's ironic how [Owen] keeps getting these father roles, he's playing a father in his new movie, and he's never met his own daughter."

At the time, Varunie - who casually dated Owen for five years before they split - urged the 'Wonder' star to find the time to see his daughter.

Asked if she had a message for the actor, she said: "You should see your daughter, she's incredible, you're really missing out. She looks just like you."