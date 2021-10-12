Man isolating after making Whangārei to Queenstown trip without exemption

Police are investigating how a man breached lockdown by travelling from Whangārei to Queenstown via Wellington without the necessary travel documents.

The man flew from Whangārei to Wellington on a commercial flight on Saturday.

He stayed overnight at a hotel near Wellington Airport on Saturday night before flying to Queenstown on Sunday morning.

Police confirmed the man was travelling for employment but did not have the necessary documentation to allow him to leave Whangārei under Alert Level 3.

He is now self-isolating in Queenstown.

Police are supporting the Ministry of Health to trace the man's movement.

It's unknown what his vaccination status is or whether he has been tested and received results.

