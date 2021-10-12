11 new locations of interest, all in Auckland

Source: 1 NEWS

There are 11 new locations of interest in Auckland on Wednesday, while fresh dates and times have been added to existing locations. 

WELLINGTON, NEW ZEALAND - AUGUST 18: A NZ Covid Tracer App QR code and hand sanitiser sit at the entrance to a Countdown supermarket during the first day of a national lockdown on August 18, 2021 in Wellington, New Zealand. Level 4 lockdown restrictions have come into effect across New Zealand for the next three days, while Auckland and the Coromandel Peninsula will remain in lockdown for seven days after a positive COVID-19 case was confirmed in the community in Auckland on Tuesday. The positive case traveled to Coromandel over the weekend and the source of the infection is still unknown. New Zealand health officials are also yet to confirm whether it is the highly contagious Delta variant of the coronavirus. Under COVID-19 Alert Level 4 measures, people are instructed to stay at home in their bubble other than for essential reasons, with travel severely limited. All non-essential businesses are closed, including bars, restaurants, cinemas and playgrounds. All indoor and outdoor events are banned, while schools have switched to online learning. Essential services remain open, including supermarkets and pharmacies. (Photo by Hagen Hopkins/Getty Images)

A NZ Covid Tracer App QR code and hand sanitiser sit at the entrance to a Countdown supermarket. (Source: Getty)

The new locations are Z Silverdale, Countdown Newmarket, Countdown St Johns, Countdown Henderson, the Porchester Road Superette in Papakura, Leabank Wholesale Meats in Manurewa, Julie Ann Dairy in Avondale, Joeys Lunch Bar in Penrose, Patel Brothers Indian Supermarket in the CBD, Mr Meats on Roscommon Rd in Clendon Park, and Z Pakuranga. 

The visits occurred between Thursday, September 30, and Sunday, October 10. 

The full list of locations of interest, which continues to be updated, can be found on the Ministry of Health's website.

Nine entries were added for Porchester Road Superette. The times concerned are all 3.45pm to 5.15pm between Thursday, September 30, and Friday, October 8. 

Fresh dates and times have also been added for New World Devonport, Pak'nSave Mt Albert, Countdown Kelston, Mount Roskill Fresh Supermarket, Seasons Market Mt Wellington, and Lim Chhour Supermarket in the CBD. 

The health advice for all of the locations is to monitor for Covid-19 symptoms for 14 days from exposure and to get a test if any develop. 

New ZealandCoronavirus PandemicAuckland