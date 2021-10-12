4 new locations of interest, all in Auckland

There are four new locations of interest in Auckland on Wednesday, while fresh dates and times have been added to existing locations.

A NZ Covid Tracer App QR code and hand sanitiser sit at the entrance to a Countdown supermarket. (Source: Getty)

The new locations are Z Silverdale, Countdown Newmarket, Countdown St Johns and Countdown Henderson.

The visits occurred between Wednesday, October 6, and Saturday, October 9.

The full list of locations of interest, which continues to be updated, can be found on the Ministry of Health's website.

Fresh dates and times have also been added for New World Devonport, Pak'nSave Mt Albert, Countdown Kelston, Mount Roskill Fresh Supermarket and Seasons Market Mt Wellington.

The health advice for all of the locations is to monitor for Covid-19 symptoms for 14 days from exposure and to get a test if any develop.