Man charged after horrific discovery of dead dog in Sydney Harbour

A man has been charged with animal cruelty after a dead dog was found weighed down with a cement block underwater in Sydney's south on the weekend.

Belgian Malinois (file picture). (Source: istock.com)

Around midday on Saturday police were called to Yowie Bay after the dog was found by swimmers.

Police Divers retrieved the two-year-old Belgian Malinois and took it to a vet for a post mortem examination.

Police then searched a property at Miranda on Monday and seized more than 117 grams of cannabis and other items.

A 49-year-old man has been charged with torturing, beating and causing the death of an animal, committing an act of aggravated cruelty on an animal and possessing a prohibited drug.

He was refused bail and will appear at Sutherland Local Court on Tuesday.