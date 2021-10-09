Waikato wins Farah Cup for first time after beating Canterbury

Waikato has won the Farah Cup for the first time after beating Canterbury 22-20 in a thrilling final in Christchurch on Saturday.

Waikato v Canterbury in the Farah Cup final. (Source: Photosport)

The hosts and four-time defending champions started strongly, taking advantage of the wind in the first half to score a try and kick two penalty goals.

Canterbury would lead 13-3 at the break, but Waikato would also take advantage of the breeze, scoring tries to Awhina Tangen-Wainohu, Merania Paraone and Victoria Edmonds to take a 22-13 lead.

A late injury time try to Canterbury’s Steph Te Ohaere-Fox meant the final margin was two points as the Cantabs fell short of a fifth consecutive title.