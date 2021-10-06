Auckland hospital, petrol stations among 11 new entries in locations of interest list

An Auckland hospital and two petrol stations are among 11 new locations and dates of interest reported by the Ministry of Health on Wednesday.

Auckland City Hospital. (Source: 1 NEWS)

The locations include three visits to Auckland City Hospital in Grafton, while BP Connect Glendene and Khyber Pass; Four Square Hobsonville; Keymens Corner Lunch Bar in Mt Wellington; New World New Lynn; and Raglan Laundromat and Aroha Sushi in Raglan are also included on the list.

It brings the total number of locations and dates of interest to 166.

It also follows Auckland’s shift to a revised Alert Level 3 at 11.59pm on Tuesday. A full list of locations of interest, which continues to be updated, can be found on the Ministry of Health’s website.