ANZ Bank is still being hit by website problems for the third day in a row after a cyber attack on a number of organisations.

ANZ Bank, one of the country's largest banks, said its online services are still experiencing intermittent outages this morning.

A spokesperson said customers' cards, the bank's ATMs and the phone banking service are all working.

Cyber attacks on government agencies and banks began on Wednesday, hitting websites of NZ Post, Inland Revenue, Kiwibank and MetService, along with ANZ Bank.

By rnz.co.nz